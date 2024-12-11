Kadapa Steel Plant is right of Rayalaseema people: YS Sharmila Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: APCC President YS Sharmila Reddy criticised Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy for his remarks on the Kadapa Steel Plant, calling them a betrayal of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Posting on social media platform X, Sharmila called it ridiculous that the Union Minister claimed no proposal for the plant had been received, despite it being mandated under the AP State Reorganisation Act. She accused the Modi government of shirking its responsibility and questioned the silence of Andhra MPs on the issue. “Kadapa Steel is the right of the Rayalaseema people. We will not sit silent if that right is taken away,” she declared.

The Congress leader also criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his reluctance to pressurise the Centre. Despite being a key ally, Naidu has failed to ensure the state’s promises are fulfilled, Sharmila alleged.