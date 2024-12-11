RGV gets respite as Andhra Pradesh HC grants anticipatory bail

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court granted conditional anticipatory bail to film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) in cases regarding alleged offensive social media posts against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister N Lokesh during the run-up to general elections 2024.

Cases were registered against the film director in three different cases, following which he appealed for anticipatory bail regarding the same cases.

The High Court asked him to submit sureties of Rs 10,000 each in all three police stations—Maddipadu in Prakasam district, Ravikamatham in Anakapalle district, and Thullur in Guntur district.

Furthermore, Ram Gopal Varma was asked to cooperate with the police for investigation and be available for questioning whenever necessary.

When the public prosecutor objected to granting anticipatory bail to the petitioner, stating that RGV was not cooperating with the case investigation, the High Court asked the prosecutor to petition the court for cancellation of his anticipatory bail if he violates court conditions.

Plea against panel studying SC sub-classification

A petition was filed in the High Court on Tuesday challenging the State government’s decision to appoint a one-man commission, headed by retired bureaucrat Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, to study the backwardness of sub-classes within Scheduled Castes.

The move follows the Supreme Court’s recent judgment allowing States to sub-classify Scheduled Castes.

Mala Mahasabha founder chairman Mallela Venkata Rao argued in his petition that the State formed the commission without consulting the National SC Commission. He requested the High Court to nullify the commission’s appointment.

Hearing the case, the High Court directed the State government to submit a detailed counter and adjourned the proceedings to December 17. The Court also stated that it would address implead petitions on the same day.