Sana Sathish: From Kakinada to Rajya Sabha, a tale of determination

KAKINADA: Sana Sathish’s rise from an electrical department employee to a Rajya Sabha member from the TDP alliance is noteworthy. Hailing from Thammavaram village in Kakinada Rural mandal, his father, Subba Rao, was an employee in the electrical department, and his mother, Satyaprabha, is a homemaker. After his father’s demise, Sathish secured a job in the electrical department through compassionate grounds in 1994.

He completed his Intermediate at PR Government College and later earned a Diploma in Electrical Engineering, leading to a promotion as an electrical engineer. In 2005, he resigned and moved to Hyderabad to pursue business. Satish worked as a director in companies such as Vanpic, Matrics, Mahakalpa Infra, and others, and expanded into property, food and beverages, power and energy, and sea port businesses.

Aspiring for the Kakinada MP ticket in the 2024 elections, Sathish began campaigning across the district’s seven mandals before the TDP-JSP alliance was announced.

Having maintained close ties with HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh for 13 years, Sathish also founded the Sana Sathish Foundation, an NGO. Additionally, he contributed to cricket administration, serving as Secretary of the erstwhile East Godavari District Cricket Association and now as Andhra Cricket Association Secretary.

However, when Pawan Kalyan proposed Tangella Uday Srinivas as the MP candidate from JSP for Kakinada, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu assured a Cabinet berth to Sathish. Therefore, on Monday, the Chief Minister announced his candidature for Rajya Sabha, fulfilling his initial goal of becoming an MP.