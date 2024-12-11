Second Collectors’ Conference in Andhra Pradesh to be held on December 11, 12

VIJAYAWADA: The second conference of IAS and IPS officers under the current State government will be held on December 11 and 12. During this two-day event, the Chief Minister will review the state of governance over the last six months and unveil the road map for Swarnandhra Vision 2047, alongside other key policy initiatives.

The conference will bring together District Collectors from all 26 districts, heads of 40 departments, and Cabinet ministers. The Chief Minister will provide strategic guidance on governance priorities for the next four and a half years and seek feedback from the officers. Notably, such a Collectors’ conference was held only once during the five-year tenure of the previous YSRCP government. In contrast, the current government has already convened two such conferences within six months, highlighting its proactive approach to governance.

The agenda for the conference is comprehensive. On the first day, the forenoon session will focus on RTGS), grievance redressal, and WhatsApp governance among others.