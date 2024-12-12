Anagani describes Lokesh as brand ambassador for Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad has described Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh as a brand ambassador for Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Second District Collectors’ Conference at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, he said, “The State will move forward with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Vision Swarnandhra 2047, and the commitment to achieving the set growth targets.”

Anagani also lauded Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, describing him as a person who strives to improve the lives of the poor and downtrodden.

The Revenue Minister said their government inherited the legacy of land disputes, land grabbing, debts and drug mafia from the previous dispensation. Hence, it is the bounden duty of everyone in the government to protect the lands, and do justice to genuine landholders. “In that direction, we scrapped the land titling Act, and brought in a new and strict Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act. We have also taken up Revenue Sadassulu to redress the land and revenue-related grievances,” he explained.

In his address, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, recalling his over three decades of political journey with the Chief Minister, described him as a person who strives to provide a better future to the State and its people. “He leads by setting an example,” Keshav hailed.

He said they had inherited Rs 10 lakh crore debt, and in the very first month after the formation of their government, 99% of the funds were used only for salaries, and for two years before that 197% of the State revenue was used for salaries. “Now, we are in a situation where we have to pay Rs 1.14 lakh crore dues,” he said, adding that almost all sectors and systems were rendered ineffective during the previous regime.