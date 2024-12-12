Andhra Dy CM hits out at Collectors, asks them to be driving force for development

VIJAYAWADA: “The previous government had shaken the foundation of democracy with its deeds in the past five years. We as political parties set aside our differences, and joined hands, and people respected our alliance, the rest is history. Now, we have to safeguard democracy,” said Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking at the Second District Collectors’ Conference at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, he said, “The people have huge expectations on the coalition government. We can make good policies, but only Collectors can take them to the people at the ground level.”

Pawan Kalyan recalled that the previous regime hurt the bureaucracy by using revenue staff to sell movie tickets. “Why IAS officers did not say no to those wrongdoings? As outsiders, we used to wonder. Unrest comes onto streets like in Sri Lanka or Syria when people are disappointed,” Pawan Kalyan observed.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “The previous dispensation had left a debt of `10 lakh crore. We are now facing a huge fiscal crisis. I remember how our Chief Minister saw an opportunity in Hyderabad, where the Hitech City and Cyberabad stand now. We saw only boulders there.”

Pawan Kalyan said, “We need your support, it is your fundamental responsibility. The Collector and the SP should be held responsible for the PDS rice smuggling in Kakinada. The ‘Let Go attitude’ had resulted in an attack on Mumbai.”

He warned that stern action will be taken against the officials who are unable to control illegal transportation of sand in the State.

Andhra Pradesh under the stewardship of Chandrababu Naidu had earned a name for efficient bureaucracy, which was destroyed in the past five years, he said.

“As Collectors, you are not just administrators, but the driving force behind implementing our government’s vision for welfare and development. Your leadership and ability should translate plans into actionable outcomes, directly impacting the lives of millions across Andhra Pradesh,” the Deputy Chief Minister exhorted.

“Under the dynamic leadership of our Chief Minister, we have embarked on transformative initiatives focused on sustainable development, livelihoods, and social justice for all sections of society. This conference provides an opportunity to review progress, address challenges, and chalk out a clear roadmap to achieve our collective goals,” Pawan Kalyan concluded.