VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will be the first State in the country to introduce delivery of citizen services through WhatsApp, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Tuesday. Addressing a gathering at the Collectors’ Conference held at the Secretariat, Naidu noted, “Services provided on WhatsApp should be user-friendly. Whenever new technologies are used, there will be some problems. We should resolve them and move forward.”

Officials informed Naidu that citizens will soon be able to raise grievances via WhatsApp. Even if complainants cannot type their grievance, they can send a voice message instead, they explained.

IT and RTG (Real Time Governance) Minister Nara Lokesh pointed out that any certificate can be easily received through WhatsApp without political recommendations. He highlighted that the United Arab Emirates is the only country where citizen services are delivered through WhatsApp.

The Chief Minister wants governance to be streamlined and 153 citizen services are being proposed to be delivered through WhatsApp, he said.

Naidu exhorted collectors to resolve grievances with a humane approach. Directing the officials to set a target of zero pendency, he said inspections will be conducted to check if complaints were being redressed.

“As many as 1.29 lakh grievances have been recorded since July, with 90% accounting to Revenue, Police, Municipal, and Panchayat departments. If we solve them, we solve the problem of pendency,” Naidu added. He assured the officials that legal help and counselling will be provided to those raising grievances so that litigation comes down considerably.

Observing that satisfaction among the people was low despite the high percentage of grievance redressal, the Chief Minister remarked, “This means that you (bureaucrats) are attempting, but are not giving public the right solution. This mismatch could lead to mistrust.