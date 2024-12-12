AP tourism forum suggests reforms to boost growth of sector

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Forum (APTF) and Travel and Tourism Association of Andhra Pradesh (TTAA) have proposed a series of recommendations to enhance the State’s tourism policy, citing the need for reduced entry costs and streamlined processes to attract investments and support entrepreneurs.

The suggestions were submitted through a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu under the leadership of President K Vijay Mohan.

The forum commended the State’s Tourism Policy and Vision 2047 initiative but highlighted the need for reforms to further support growth. One key recommendation is the introduction of a Tradable Incentive Certificate (TIC), which would address delays in receiving incentives. The TIC could be used for payments to local bodies, such as plan approvals, registration fees, and property taxes, thereby easing financial challenges for entrepreneurs and speeding up project implementation.

Suggestions include deferring stamp duty and transfer duty payments, which would be adjusted against future incentives rather than requiring reimbursement. The forum also proposed deferring municipal plan approval charges for projects completed within stipulated timelines, with payments made directly by the government to local bodies through TICs. It called for a four-year deferral on property taxes and regular SGST refunds via an online portal.

A major concern raised was the high annual bar license fees for hotels, which the forum argued hinder growth in tourism. To address this, it proposed reducing the fee to between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per year, making licenses more accessible and driving growth in sectors such as MICE tourism, destination weddings, and hospitality. Vijay said these reforms would not only boost tourism but also enhance government revenues. He urged the Tourism Department to prioritise these changes for the sector’s growth.