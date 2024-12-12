Bixa Orellana cultivation thrives in Andhra ASR district, boosts tribal farmers’ income

VISAKHAPATNAM: Alluri Sitharama Raju district’s Agency areas, widely recognised for their coffee production and other forest produce, are now witnessing a steady rise in the lesser-known yet promising crop — Bixa orellana — commonly known as Sinduri in Sanskrit and Uragumanjal in Tamil.

This neotropical, fast-growing perennial tree, valued for its seeds rich in carotenoid pigments like bixin, is proving to be both economically and socially beneficial for tribal farmers. These seeds are primarily used as natural pigments in food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Additionally, the plant holds potential medicinal properties, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibiotic effects.

As many as 400 farmers are involved in the cultivation of Bixa Orellana in 1,240 acres from Rampachodavaram to Munchingiputtu.

Although the crop does not fall under horticulture, forest, or plantation categories and lacks formal incentives, farmers are opting to cultivate it on vacant lands due to its high market value.

Unlike traditional crops, this can be stored for one to three years, allowing farmers to sell at favourable prices.

The Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) has established procurement channels for Bixa seeds, offering a stable market for farmers. “GCC has been procuring annatto, derived from the seeds of Biza orellana, for nearly a decade at Rs 26 per kg,” revealed BN Sandeep Naik, scientist at the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Chintapalle.

He explained that on an average, farmers harvest 80-100 kg of seeds per acre, generating a gross income of Rs 25,000 per annum, with a net profit of around Rs 20,000.

The crop’s ability to provide steady income and its demand in foreign markets make it a viable alternative to ganja cultivation in tribal areas.

With its growing popularity and multiple uses, annatto cultivation is emerging as a sustainable and profitable option for tribal farmers, offering them a chance to move away from illegal practices while contributing to the region’s economy.

Sandeep added that farmers in Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli have adopted annatto cultivation independently, driven by its profitability and market stability.

“As demand continues to grow, the crop stands as a promising economic alternative for the region’s tribal communities,” he noted.