Eluru MP seeks Centre’s nod for railway projects in constituency

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take action on several railway-related issues in the Eluru parliamentary constituency. During a meeting at Rail Bhavan, Delhi, on Wednesday, MP Mahesh submitted a representation outlining the demands.

The MP called for the sanctioning of a new 96 km railway line connecting Gudivada Junction, Nuzvid, and Madhira, passing through Nuzvid town and Vissannapeta. This line would serve as a vital link between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, alleviating traffic issues related to the Machilipatnam Port, India Coal Fields, and the newly proposed APSIIDC SEZ. It would also facilitate the transport of agricultural produce such as aquaculture feed, mangoes, fish, and paddy. He requested the inclusion of this project in the Union Budget 2025.

Additionally, Mahesh called for the modernisation of Nuzvid railway station, including improvements to waiting rooms, general waiting halls, deputy SS rooms, and lounges. He also requested halts for the East Coast Express (Train No. 18045/18046) at Nuzvid for long-distance travel to Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

The MP requested the approval of a broad gauge line via Sathupalli to connect Bhadrachalam and Kovvur. He explained that this line was proposed in 2012-13 under a cost-sharing basis with undivided Andhra Pradesh but remained crucial for the State’s economic development after bifurcation. The line would reduce the distance between Vizag and Hyderabad by 150 km. Mahesh emphasised the need for a revised DPR to address rising construction costs due to delays.

He also proposed halts at Chebrolu Railway Station for trains like the Rayagada-Tirupati Passenger, Kakinada-Simhachalam Express, and others, to cater to pilgrims visiting Dwaraka Tirumala. For Nuzvid, he requested halts for the Gautami Express (12737), Godavari Express (12727), and Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar Superfast Express (12868).

For Attili Railway Station, he suggested halts for express trains and the resumption of old passenger trains towards Rajahmundry. He also called for halts for trains such as 17282 (NSP-GNT Express), 17269 (NSP-BZA), and 17270 (NSP Express) at Mokhasa Kalavapudi, along with the development of basic infrastructure at Chebrolu, Nuzvid, Attili, and Mokhasa Kalavapudi stations to accommodate these requests.