Enforce helmet rule strictly to prevent deaths in mishaps: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court said a total of 667 deaths happened from June to September 2024 in the State as victims did not wear helmets.

The court rapped police for negligence in implementing the rules. It questioned the silence of the State government on the issue and stressed the need for proactive measures.

Just issuing challans for traffic rule violations will not do, serious action is needed against those who are not paying challans. Actions like stopping power or water supply to those who fail to clear their challans are needed, the court opined.

While hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Tandava Yogesh that Central Vehicle Act amendments are not being followed in Andhra Pradesh resulting in increasing number of road mishaps, the court directed the Inspector General (Traffic) to appear before it in person as several questions need to be asked. Transport Commissioner was also made a respondent in the case. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to December 18.