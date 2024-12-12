Father kills differently-abled man for 'misbehaving' with daughter in Andhra

KADAPA: A differently-abled man, Gutta Anjaneyulu (59), from Kothamangampeta village at Obulavaripalle Mandal in Annamayya district, was brutally murdered on December 7.

The accused, Anjaneya Prasad, released a video on Wednesday, confessing that he killed Anjaneyulu for allegedly misbehaving with his 11-year-old daughter.

Prasad accused Anjaneyulu of inappropriate behaviour towards his daughter while she was under the care of Prasad’s sister-in-law, Lakshmi, and her husband, Ramana. He claimed the couple intimidated his daughter into silence and threatened the family against taking action.

Obulavaripalle Sub-Inspector Mohan dismissed Prasad's allegations as baseless, stating that the claims stemmed from family disputes. He said the police found no evidence of misconduct by Anjaneyulu.

In the viral video, Prasad alleged that he travelled from Kuwait specifically to kill Anjaneyulu and requested that the video be sent to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He described the act as a fight for justice for his daughter.

Prasad stated that after learning about the alleged incident, he sent his wife back to India to bring their daughter to Kuwait, where she narrated her ordeal.

He claimed the family filed a complaint with the Obulavaripalle police, but no action was taken.

Police investigations revealed Prasad arrived in India on December 6, killed Anjaneyulu the following night using an iron rod while he was asleep, and returned to Kuwait shortly after. Sub-Inspector Mohan said the murder was linked to ongoing family disputes involving Prasad, his wife, and her sister.

He told TNIE that a case has been registered against Prasad under Section 103 of BNS and that the investigation is underway.