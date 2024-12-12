Investigation launched into 185-tonne PDS rice shortage at former AP minister's godown

VIJAYAWADA: A godown owned by the family of former minister and YSRCP Krishna district president Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) is under investigation after the State Civil Supplies Corporation discovered a shortage of approximately 185 tonnes of PDS rice, valued at Rs 89.72 lakh. The godown, leased by the corporation in 2020, was used as a buffer stock facility and revealed discrepancies during recent inspections.

On December 4, a physical verification conducted by Krishna District’s Joint Collector at the JS Warehouse found a discrepancy of 3,708 bags between the recorded stock and the actual stock. P Jaya Sudha, the godown’s investor and Perni Venkatramaiah’s wife, accepted responsibility for the shortage, blaming operational lapses caused by health issues and technical problems.

Jaya Sudha explained in a letter to officials that she had managed the godown with honesty for the past two years but had to delegate duties to manager B Manas Teja due to health problems. She said Teja informed her of the shortage on November 25, attributing it to a malfunctioning weighbridge.

She expressed her willingness to compensate for the loss by either replacing the rice or paying its value as per government orders, ensuring transparency and preventing financial loss to the government.

District Civil Supplies Manager Ch. Padma Devi confirmed the shortage and informed the Bandar Taluka Police Station, stating that under the agreement’s Clause 19, the investor is liable for criminal action if stock diversion or mishandling occurs. Acting on instructions from the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of APSCSCL, Assistant Manager Ch Koti Reddy filed a complaint, and an investigation is now underway.

The shortage was first identified during inspections on November 28 and 29, which revealed a larger deficit than initially reported. Earlier, Jaya Sudha had notified District Joint Collector Geetanjali Sharma of a 3,200-bag shortage and expressed her willingness to resolve the issue.