I&PR Director announces new mechanism to address public issues

VIJAYAWADA: Director of Information and Public Relations Department Himanshu Shukla has said the issues and problems that touch upon the people should not be ignored.

Making a presentation at the Second District Collectors’ Conference on Wednesday, he said there are some major issues in the government that touch upon the people, and the Collectors cannot ignore them. The officials should be careful in such matters, he said.

“Our focus on solving problems plays an important role. The solution to any problem is 80% output and 20% attention. Pension and ration are dear to the poor, if they do not reach them in time, and if there is corruption, people will remember it for life,” he said.

Himanshu Shukla said we live in an agriculture-based State, and most of the GDP comes from agriculture. If fertiliser is delayed by one day, the farmer’s life will change. It is important to solve people’s problems on time,” he added.

He said our lives are dependent on mobile phones now, and we all know what’s happening on WhatsApp, but we don’t have a plan on how to use it strategically. If the RTC bus is late, people will curse the government giving it a bad name. “We have identified 10 issues affecting the functioning of the government, and all the Collectors should pay special attention to solving the problems related to these issues,” he stressed.

Himanshu Shukla urged the officials to work keeping in mind that these 10 public touchpoints can be a plus for the government at times, and a minus sometimes.

Soon, the Collectors will be able to easily view all the information coming from all the media on public issues in the district, so that they can analyse the information and take necessary action, he added.