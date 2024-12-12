PDS rice samples from Stella L Panama yet to be analysed

KAKINADA: PDS rice samples collected from the Stella L Panama ship have not been tested yet, leaving the vessel anchored at Kakinada deep water port since November 11 due to unresolved legal issues over the alleged illegal exports.

The ship, set to transport 52,200 metric tonnes of raw and boiled rice from 28 exporters, drew attention after allegations surfaced of over 2,000 MT of PDS rice being loaded. An inspection on November 27 by Kakinada Collector Shan Mohan Sagili revealed 38,000 MT of rice on board. The seized stock was later conditionally released on bank guarantees.

The situation escalated with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s visit on November 28, during which he demanded the ship’s seizure. Since then, the vessel has remained stationary, with loading operations proceeding sluggishly.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar is reportedly considering measures, including unloading the rice. The ship must depart before December 15, but the absence of test results on the collected samples continues to delay its journey.