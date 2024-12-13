ADB approves 788 million dollar loan for Amaravati growth

VIJAYAWADA: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a results-based loan of 788.8 million dollar (about Rs 6,620 crore) to Andhra Pradesh to develop Amaravati as a green and smart capital city that offers world-class infrastructure. The loan will be provided in Japanese yen with a total value of ¥121.97 billion, the Manila-based bank said in a statement released on Thursday.

The Amaravati Inclusive and Sustainable Capital City Development Program is designed to transform Amaravati into a growth hub for the region, enhancing economic prospects, providing job opportunities, and improving living conditions of the residents.

Public investments will focus on key infrastructure development, including trunk infrastructure, government complex, and neighbourhood infrastructure benefiting farmers who are the stakeholders under the land pooling schemes.