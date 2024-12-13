Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu raps officials over NREGA ‘mismatch’

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took a class to Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Shashi Bhushan Kumar, District Collectors and other senior officials for not coming well prepared over MGNREGA works and bill payments for the review meeting.

He said, “Panchayats are getting more funds than other departments, especially for MGNREGA works, but the works done and bills cleared are varying. You have money but why are you not clearing the bills for the works done?”

The Principal Secretary failed to explain why there was a difference in the execution of works and cleared bills varied from one district to the other when rule positions and procedures are uniform for MGNREGA.