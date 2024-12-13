Andhra CM Naidu directs Collectors to prioritise job creation

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed Collectors to focus on creating a maximum number of jobs in their respective districts. Speaking on day two of the Second Collectors’ Conference, he emphasised that employment generation should be the primary metric of success as the TDP-led NDA government aims to create 20 lakh jobs in five years.

Instructing bureaucrats to concentrate on the number of investments coming into a particular district and the jobs created through them, Naidu asked them to submit details on the same in the next meeting.

Stressing the need for improving the speed of doing business, the Chief Minister pointed out that some districts, particularly Chittoor and Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), are not showing “sufficient interest” in conducting meetings needed to attract investments.

Announcing that the government will establish an IT park in 200 acres of land in Visakhapatnam, Naidu stated that another IT park will come up at Mangalagiri near Amaravati and instructed officials to identify a land parcel of 200 acres. Further, he said an electronic manufacturing cluster will be set up at Kopparthi in YSR district.

Engage ryots as ‘partners’ during land acquisition for projects: CM

He also asked the District Collector to identify 500 acres of land for an electronics manufacturing cluster in Tirupati.

Naidu instructed officials not to delay the process of issuing permissions as that might lead to companies setting up their units in other States.

Further, he claimed that industrialists chose to set up their units in other States instead of Andhra Pradesh as they were threatened by the previous YSRCP regime. “We are slowly but steadily bringing the system back on track and providing a friendly atmosphere for investors in the State,” the Chief Minister noted and emphasised the crucial role District Collectors play in this regard. Naidu urged officials to engage farmers as ‘partners’ when acquiring land for industrial projects.

“Land could be pooled for Arcelor Mittal Steel City or the upcoming Ramayapatnam BPCL project. Farmers should be partners in the process,” he told officials.

He pointed out that Arcelor Mittal has requested for the supply of iron ore in slurry form as they have a pipeline. “I have been speaking to NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation) officials and Union Minister of Heavy Industries Kumaraswamy,” he said.