Andhra Government aims to make tourism major revenue source

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the need to strengthen law and order to ensure tourist safety and urged District Collectors to formulate plans to make tourism a significant revenue source.

Addressing a review of the Tourism Department on the second day of Collectors’ Conference, Naidu called for promoting the State’s distinctive cuisine and cultural heritage, with an operational timeline of six months.

Tourism officials reported significant progress in positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leading destination for domestic and international travellers. The Central government recently recognised the State’s tourism policy as the best in the country, paving the way for investments by groups like Oberoi, Taj, Club Mahindra and Mayfair.

The State targets Rs 6,500 crore in investments for hotels and resorts, expected to generate over 25,000 jobs. Notable investments include Rs 2,100 crore by Oberoi, Rs 1,000 crore by Club Mahindra, and Rs 1,250 crore by Radisson.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh highlighted the need for world-class infrastructure, including five-star hotels as outlined in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Master Plan.