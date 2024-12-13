Bapatla police arrest interstate thief, recover stolen gold worth Rs 7.41 lakh

GUNTUR: Bapatla police arrested an interstate thief on Thursday and recovered stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 7.41 lakh. The accused, K Appanna, a resident of Bikkavolu in East Godavari, is implicated in over 40 criminal cases across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Known for committing thefts near railway tracks at night, Appanna also has several pending arrest warrants against him in various police stations.

Following recent thefts in the district, Bapatla SP Tushar Dudi directed a focused effort to tackle the crimes. Under his guidance, Chirala I Town police formed two special teams and used advanced technology to track the accused. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested Appanna near the Chirala railway station.

The police recovered 240 grams of gold and silver ornaments, linked to thefts in five cases across Chirala I Town, Gudur II Town, and Bikkavolu police stations. The SP lauded the police for their efforts in arresting the thief and recovering the stolen property.