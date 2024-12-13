Indian Army Havildar Subbaiah laid to rest with full military honours

ONGOLE: Indian Army Havildar VV Subbaiah, who died in a landmine blast while on patrol at the Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC), was laid to rest with full military honours at Narpala village in Anantapur district on Thursday.

Subbaiah, from Raavipadu village of Prakasam district, demonstrated extraordinary courage during the incident. Realising he had stepped on a landmine, he alerted his 30 teammates by shouting ‘Go back!’ His warning saved their lives, though he succumbed to the explosion moments later.

The martyr’s mortal remains arrived at Narpala in the wee hours, where a crowd organised a grand procession. They escorted the army vehicle chanting slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Amar Jawan Amar Rahe’.

The final rites were performed in his family’s agricultural field. His mother, Galemma, wife Leela, son, daughter, and other relatives bid a tearful farewell. Army officials paid respects, offering a last salute and presenting the National Flag and military insignias to Subbaiah’s wife.