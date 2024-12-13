Major shake-up in YSRCP as senior leaders quit, citing discontent

VISAKHAPATNAM / RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a major blow to the YSRCP, senior leader and former minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi Srinivas) has announced his resignation to the party. He also stepped down as the party incharge of Bheemili Assembly constituency, citing personal reasons in a letter addressed to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He also sent a letter to YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, as well as district president Gudivada Amarnath. Srinivas served as the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement between 2019 and 2022 in Jagan’s Cabinet.

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivas said, “I entered politics to serve the public, not for personal gains. However, the results of the 2024 general elections were disheartening.”

Criticising the decision-making process in the YSRCP, he remarked, “The party’s approach resembled British-style governance, where decisions were made elsewhere, and imposed locally. Even as a minister, I lacked the freedom to make political decisions independently. This issue was not limited to me; party leaders and activists were not given the respect or support they deserved, either during our tenure or after the elections.”

Srinivas also expressed his displeasure over the party’s current strategy, stating, “We are being asked to criticise the new government, but I believe it is important to give them at least a year to prove themselves. The State is facing financial challenges, and it is not appropriate to target the new government so soon. Public protests and legal assurances may be easy to promise from Tadepalli, but party leaders and workers have personal lives and families to consider.”