NTR statue vandalised in Kadapa

KADAPA: Unknown miscreants vandalised the statue of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR) in Repalle village, Pendlimarri mandal, YSR district, on Wednesday night.

The incident came to light when locals discovered the statue with its head and hands broken.

TDP Pendlimarri mandal president Gangireddy visited the site and inspected the damage. He later filed a complaint with the Pendlimarri police, and demanded immediate action.

Responding to the complaint, Kadapa Rural CI Challa Dorai, Sub-Inspector Madhusudhan Reddy, and the Clues Team examined the site. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.