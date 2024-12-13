Release Rs 1,100 crore flood relief: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has appealed to the Central government for the immediate release of Rs 1,100 crore in flood relief funds, which are currently pending with the high-level committee.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, during his support for the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill-2024, he highlighted the devastating floods in Vijayawada, which received the heaviest rainfall in the last 50 years in September.

The floods caused massive damage, displacing over 3 lakh people and submerging hundreds of hectares of agricultural land. Shivanath attributed the disaster to both natural calamities and man-made factors, particularly the negligence in maintaining the city’s drainage systems.