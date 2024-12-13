Teen swallows four keys after parents refuse to buy him bike in Andhra

GUNTUR: In a shocking incident, a young boy swallowed four keys after his parents refused to buy him a bike.

The incident was reported in Narasaraopet in Palnadu district on Thursday.

The boy was identified as Devara Bhavani Prasad. Fortunately, timely medical intervention saved his life. On Thursday morning, the teenager got into an argument with his parents over a bike. When they refused to buy him a bike, he swallowed four iron keys, and fell ill.

His parents immediately rushed him to a local hospital from where he was shifted to the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH).

After conducting various tests, doctors used advanced laparoscopy technology to remove the keys without surgery and saved the boy’s life.

Guntur Government General Hospital gastroenterology department head Dr Kavitha said with the availability of all the latest equipment at the hospital, the doctors were able to remove the keys without surgery. Bhavani’s health condition is stable, she added.

Guntur Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr SSV Ramana congratulated the team of doctors for performing the advanced laparoscopy successfully.