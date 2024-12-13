Tirupati faces severe disruption due to heavy rains

TIRUPATI: Heavy rains over the past two days have caused severe disruption in the Tirupati district, inundating low-lying areas, blocking roads, and triggering safety concerns in Tirumala hills. Authorities have implemented emergency measures to protect residents and devotees.
Several mandals reported heavy rainfall, with Buchinaidu Kandriga recording the highest at 166.8 mm. Other significant readings included Dakkili (136.4 mm), KVB Puram (132.4 mm), and Sullurpeta (131.2 mm). Tirupati's Urban and Rural areas recorded 65.8 mm and 70.4 mm respectively.
On Tirumala, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) warned pilgrims on ghat roads. Traffic was affected when a boulder fell on a road. Authorities have restricted access to sites such as Papavinasanam Theertham and Srivari Padalu. Major reservoirs, including Gogarbham and Papavinasanam, are in spate.
Tirupati Municipal Commissioner N Mourya stated that 17 rehabilitation centres have been set up for affected residents. Emergency helplines (0877-2256766, 9000822909) have been activated for assistance.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha urged residents to remain cautious, particularly in flood-prone areas like Lakshmipuram Junction. She directed officials to relocate residents from vulnerable zones. The minister also instructed disaster management teams to issue regular advisories to farmers, shepherds, and fishermen.
Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu said police are on high alert near reservoirs, canals, and flood-prone areas.