Tirupati faces severe disruption due to heavy rains

TIRUPATI: Heavy rains over the past two days have caused severe disruption in the Tirupati district, inundating low-lying areas, blocking roads, and triggering safety concerns in Tirumala hills. Authorities have implemented emergency measures to protect residents and devotees.

Several mandals reported heavy rainfall, with Buchinaidu Kandriga recording the highest at 166.8 mm. Other significant readings included Dakkili (136.4 mm), KVB Puram (132.4 mm), and Sullurpeta (131.2 mm). Tirupati's Urban and Rural areas recorded 65.8 mm and 70.4 mm respectively.

On Tirumala, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) warned pilgrims on ghat roads. Traffic was affected when a boulder fell on a road. Authorities have restricted access to sites such as Papavinasanam Theertham and Srivari Padalu. Major reservoirs, including Gogarbham and Papavinasanam, are in spate.