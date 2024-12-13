Tourism investors’ meet in Vijayawada on Dec 17

VIJAYAWADA: The Tourism Investors’ Conference is set to take place at Hotel Vivanta in Vijayawada on December 17. The event is aimed at identifying key investment areas and shaping the State’s tourism roadmap.

Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh announced the event during the Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat. The conference will unveil the new tourism policy and discuss project implementation under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Minister Durgesh thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for granting industry status to the tourism sector and acknowledged Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s efforts in securing Centre’s funding.

Notable achievements include funds for the Akhanda Godavari and Gandikota projects under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).

Over the past six months, MLAs have submitted proposals highlighting key tourism development areas in their districts. The conference aims to align these proposals with investment interests. District Collectors will play a pivotal role in the discussions, as their recommendations are expected to significantly influence tourism initiatives.

The Minister expressed optimism that the conclave would foster Central government cooperation, expand the PPP model, and explore a Public-Private-People Partnership (P4) framework.