Upgrade public education system to rival private institutions: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for transformative reforms to establish a knowledge-driven society in the State, urging officials to align education with global standards.
Speaking at a review of the Human Resource Development Department on Thursday, Naidu emphasised upgrading the public education system to rival private institutions, ensuring Telugu students emerge as leaders in the global knowledge economy.
To achieve this vision, he proposed forming special teams to study national and international universities’ teaching methods for integration into the State’s curriculum.
Naidu also underscored the need to prepare for emerging sectors like civil aviation, green energy and tourism, recommending the setting up of dedicated universities for the sectors. He highlighted the importance of connecting skill development institutions across the State’s five zones with the upcoming Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati.
In addition, he advocated for strengthening vocational education, promoting digital learning, and tailoring skill development programmes to societal needs. He urged the officials to focus on improving school ratings and overall performance of the education sector.
Addressing the review meeting, HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh outlined a roadmap for significant advancements in the education sector over the next five years.
Lokesh emphasised the need to increase enrolment in government schools, reduce dropout rate, and create a model education system.
He called for improved infrastructure in schools and hostels, focusing on hygiene and basic facilities. He pointed out the lack of correlation between infrastructure and academic performance, urging officials to adopt transparent policies and use district-wise progress report cards to monitor improvements.
He also highlighted the importance of providing nutritious mid-day meals with region-specific menus and addressing student complaints about hostel facilities through weekly feedback mechanism.
The HRD Minister promoted the ‘No Drugs Bro’ campaign, aimed at curbing drug abuse in educational institutions, and called for forming Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) teams and awareness clubs.
He acknowledged technical issues with the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID system and directed officials to resolve them promptly to facilitate smoother implementation.
School Education Department Secretary Kona Sasidhar announced initiatives to ensure no school-age child is left out of education. Collaborating with the Centre, the State is issuing APAAR IDs to students of Class I to XII with 78% coverage so far. These IDs aim to reduce teachers’ administrative workload and promote co-curricular activities.
He also highlighted steps to integrate technology into education, including a revamped curriculum and digital infrastructure. Conceptual learning methods will be fully implemented by the 2025-26 academic year, he added.