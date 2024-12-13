Upgrade public education system to rival private institutions: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for transformative reforms to establish a knowledge-driven society in the State, urging officials to align education with global standards.

Speaking at a review of the Human Resource Development Department on Thursday, Naidu emphasised upgrading the public education system to rival private institutions, ensuring Telugu students emerge as leaders in the global knowledge economy.

To achieve this vision, he proposed forming special teams to study national and international universities’ teaching methods for integration into the State’s curriculum.

Naidu also underscored the need to prepare for emerging sectors like civil aviation, green energy and tourism, recommending the setting up of dedicated universities for the sectors. He highlighted the importance of connecting skill development institutions across the State’s five zones with the upcoming Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati.

In addition, he advocated for strengthening vocational education, promoting digital learning, and tailoring skill development programmes to societal needs. He urged the officials to focus on improving school ratings and overall performance of the education sector.

Addressing the review meeting, HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh outlined a roadmap for significant advancements in the education sector over the next five years.

Lokesh emphasised the need to increase enrolment in government schools, reduce dropout rate, and create a model education system.