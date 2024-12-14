AI integrated in curriculum for KGBVs, residential schools in North Andhra

SRIKAKULAM: The State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Quest Alliance and Leadership for Equity (LFE) under Amazon’s Future Engineer (AFE) programme to create and equip young learners for the digital future.

Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) signed the three-year agreement on behalf of the government, to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) as part of the school curriculum in all KGBVs (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas) and residential model schools in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

The AI curriculum has been effective from November for academic year 2024-25 for classes VII to X.

Teachers trained for the AI programme have been conducting the classes in their respective schools under the guidance of the Quest Alliance support team.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Srikakulam District Education Officer (DEO) Dr S Tirumala Chaitanya said, “Integration of AI curriculum will help equip students with skills needed for future careers in technology while fostering critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. We have been implementing this AI curriculum in as many as 100 schools, including 38 schools in erstwhile Srikakulam district, from this academic year.”

Further, he explained that the Quest Alliance team trained two teachers from each schools for two months.

“Our teachers have gained valuable expertise through continuous training in Artificial Intelligence using Amazon Alexa provided by the Quest Alliance team to explore AI,” he explained.

He emphasised that the initiative holds the promise of creating a lasting positive impact on students and preparing classrooms for the demands of the 21st century.

‘AI curriculum encourages creativity’

Elaborating on the significance of the programme, Quest Alliance Andhra Pradesh State Lead Sameera said in a press statement, “The AI curriculum aims to develop students’ proficiency in using fundamental AI tools and technologies. It encourages creativity. The programme allows students to explore AI applications in various projects, fostering creative expression through technology. Additionally, the curriculum emphasises ethical and equitable considerations to encourage responsible digital citizenship, by introducing the ethical implications and societal impacts of AI, including issues related to bias and fairness.”