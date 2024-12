VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released the ‘Swarna Andhra Vision-2047’ document aimed at achieving a ‘wealthy, healthy and happy’ Andhra Pradesh, during a grand event held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday.

Naidu declared that the vision, which encompasses 10 principles, intends to elevate the Telugu society to unparalleled heights on the global stage. He asserted that the document, unveiled just six months into his administration, demonstrates his government’s commitment to reform and develop the State. Terming the document foundation for a new era, he asserted, “The ‘Swarna Andhra Vision-2047’ is not just a document, but a resolve to build a better future for generations to come.”

Elaborating on the TDP-led NDA government’s plans to ensure balanced growth in the State, he declared, “We aim to achieve decentralisation of power and development by setting up 175 industrial parks, one in each Assembly constituency.”

P4 system helps create poverty-free society, reduce inequalities: CM

Stressing that the government’s goal is to create a poverty-free society and reduce economic inequalities, the Chief Minister said the ‘P4 system’ (Public-Private-People’s Partnership) will play a crucial role in achieving this.

Highlighting the State’s potential, Naidu shared his target to increase the State’s per capita income from the current $3,000 to $42,000 by 2047. He called for the establishment of industries and skill development initiatives to empower the youth, envisioning that every household will produce entrepreneurs by 2047, akin to the IT revolution inspired by Vision 2020.Naidu stressed the importance of inclusive development, urging everyone to set aside differences and strive towards the State’s prosperity.