Andhra Pradesh government appoints one-man panel to look into SC sub-classification

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has appointed Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, a retired IAS officer, as the One-Man Commission to look into the sub-classification within Scheduled Castes in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in favour of it on August 1, 2024.

The commission will visit Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Kakinada districts from December 16 to 19.

In a press statement, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said the commission will receive memoranda and representations from individuals and institutions familiar with the subject during its visit to the districts.

Those who are unable to submit their memoranda or representations directly to the commission, can send them to the office of the One Man Commission at the First Floor of Office of Director, Tribal Welfare, Koneru Lakshmaiah Street, Moghalrajpuram, Vijayawada, NTR District - 520010 during office hours or email at omcscsubclassification@gmail.com before January 9, 2025.