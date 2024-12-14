AP Chambers applauds 'Vision 2047' document

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has commended the Swarna Andhra Vision-2047 document unveiled by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Vision, guided by 10 principles including zero poverty, employment generation, water security, and clean energy, aims to create a ‘Wealthy, Healthy, and Happy Andhra.’

AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao expressed gratitude to the government for involving entrepreneurs and the Chambers in the document’s launch. He highlighted the ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ initiative, affirming the Chambers’ commitment to promoting entrepreneurship through development programmes.

Rao noted that product quality enhancement could position AP as a global player and predicted sustained double-digit growth over two decades. The Vision aims to elevate AP’s per capita income and establish it as the most developed State in the country. It praised plans to integrate Guntur, Vijayawada, and Amaravati into a metro city to attract investments and create employment.