Blaming Allu Arjun for stampede not fair, says Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed profound sorrow over the tragic death of a woman in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, acknowledging the irreplaceable nature of their loss.

Taking to X on Friday, he tweeted that actor Allu Arjun has shown a responsible approach in expressing grief over the tragedy, and offering support to the affected family during this difficult time. However, he strongly condemned the move to hold Allu Arjun accountable for the incident.

“Blaming Allu Arjun for the stampede, filing criminal charges, or arresting him is neither fair nor acceptable, as he was not involved in the tragic incident,” Jagan observed. The YSRCP chief urged the authorities to act judiciously and focus on ensuring justice to the victim’s family without unfairly targeting individuals.