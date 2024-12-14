Contribute to building a robust Andhra Pradesh: Deputy CM

VIJAYAWADA: Speaking at the release of Swarna Andhra Vision @2047 document at the IGMC Stadium in the city on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stressed the State’s collective responsibility for comprehensive development and lauded the growth vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Reflecting on Naidu’s ‘Vision 2020’, Pawan noted how critics now value its success as they benefit from developments like Cyberabad.

He urged officials to abandon outdated policies, work fearlessly, and contribute to building a robust State.

Highlighting the State tourism’s potential, he compared Andhra’s resources to Goa, urging better safety and hospitality to boost tourism and generate employment. He stressed the importance of strong law and order to attract investors, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Pawan hailed Naidu’s leadership, describing him as a visionary who involves everyone in decision-making. He urged unity beyond caste and religion, focusing instead on all-around development.

He said, “If India wants to surpass China in development, achieving Swarna Andhra Vision @2047 is crucial.”

Pawan highlighted the plight of 2,854 tribal villages lacking roads and medical facilities, forcing patients to be carried in makeshift dolis.

He criticised the previous YSRCP government for wasting Rs 500 crore on the Rushikonda Palace and Rs 1,200 crore on Jagananna survey stones, stating that these funds could have developed 1,400 villages.

He commended Naidu’s foresight in proposing road connectivity in three phases in the State. The event also showcased exhibitions reflecting the vision document. It was attended by officials and public representatives of all the districts.