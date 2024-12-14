Farmer protest exposed NDA govt’s failures on all fronts: YSRCP chief

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers of Andhra Pradesh have taken a bold stand against corruption and injustice under the TDP-led NDA government in a Statewide protest on Friday, said YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Annadataku Andaga YSRCP protest programme was organised by the party across the State.

Taking to X, Jagan stated that it was a significant movement in the fight for their rights. Farmers and YSRCP activists denounced the fraudulent practices of the coalition government led by Chandrababu Naidu, and brought attention to the deep-rooted issues plaguing the agricultural sector, he said.

He emphasised that the protests had revealed the growing discontent against Naidu’s administration within just six months.

Farmers took to the streets to question the government’s broken promises, and failure to deliver on the much-touted ‘Super Six’, which included an annual investment assistance of Rs 20,000 to farmers, he said, and lambasted the government for dismantling Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), abandoning the e-crop system, and enabling a middleman-driven procurement process that had forced farmers to incur a loss of Rs 300-400 per bag of paddy.

He termed the government’s actions anti-farmer and called attention to the dire consequences of abolishing the free crop insurance scheme introduced by the YSRCP regime.

He also condemned the arrests of YSRCP leaders in NTR district and the misuse of police to manipulate the ongoing Water Users’ Association elections.

In protest, he announced the boycott of undemocratic elections to the Water Users’ Associations, reaffirming the YSRC commitment to the principles of democracy and justice.