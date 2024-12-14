President’s visit to AIIMS: Officials review arrangements

GUNTUR: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Guntur district on December 17 to attend the first convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri, informed Collector S Nagalakshmi.

Collector Nagalakshmi, along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Sathish Kumar, Tenali Sub-Collector Sanjana Simha, and hospital officials, reviewed the arrangements for the visit, on Friday.

The Collector emphasised completing all preparations on time and ensuring adequate security, as senior State officials will also attend the programme.

Nagalakshmi directed Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aleem Bhasha and other officials to complete road repairs, sanitation, and beautification work along the Vijayawada-Mangalagiri road.

Fire safety arrangements, including a fire safety vehicle, were to be coordinated with the fire department, while BSNL and DIOs were tasked with setting up a hotline.

The Collector also inspected entry and exit routes and the auditorium, providing necessary instructions.

AIIMS Director Dr Madhabanandakar, Joint Collector A Bhargav Tej, Tenali Sub-Collector Sanjana Simha, and other district and AIIMS officials were present at the meeting.