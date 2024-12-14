Reforms a must to strengthen government schools: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh underlined the need for immediate reforms in government schools to ensure their survival over the next decade.

During a four-hour discussion with teachers’ unions at his residence in Undavalli on Friday, he addressed issues including alternative arrangements, the 100-day plan, teacher transfers, promotions, and the repeal of GO 117.

He stressed that learning outcomes have been the government’s priority for the past six months. Weekly discussions with school education officials and teachers’ unions have been held to address challenges.

“If mistakes are identified in implementing reforms, we are ready to roll back decisions. However, reforms are inevitable, especially in light of increasing dropout rate and declining enrollment, particularly among Muslim families,” he said.

He highlighted the successful conduct of Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) as a step towards greater accountability among teachers, parents, and the government.

Special emphasis will be placed on primary schools in SC and ST colonies, with new curriculums designed to instil moral values and respect for women, following spiritual orator Chaganti Koteswara Rao’s recommendations. Lokesh also announced compassionate appointments for the family members of teachers who pass away while on duty. Secretary (School Education) Kona Sasidhar urged teachers to work diligently to improve results.