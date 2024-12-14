Sana, Beeda, Krishnaiah elected uncontested to Rajya Sabha

VIJAYAWADA: Sana Sathish Babu and Beeda Masthan Rao of TDP, and Ryaga Krishnaiah of BJP have been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. As only one candidate each was left in the fray on the last day for withdrawal of nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats, they were announced elected by Returning Officer R Vanitha Rani on Friday.

TDP nominees Beeda and Sana, and BJP candidate Krishnaiah filed their nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats on Tuesday. Besides Sana, Sana Naga Jyothi and K Padmarajan filed nominations as independents for the seat Sathish is contesting. Besides Beeda, Beeda Ravichandra filed the nomination from the TDP. Only Krishnaiah filed the nomination from the BJP for the seat allotted to it as part of the alliance. After scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, only three candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats remained in the fray, and they were announced elected uncontested.

The three Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the resignation of three members belonging to the YSRCP. Ironically, two of the three newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs are Beeda and Krishnaiah, who quit the Rajya Sabha seats, necessitating the byelections.