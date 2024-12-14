Six get lifer for murder in Prakasam district

ONGOLE: The Markapur VI Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday sentenced six men to life imprisonment and fined them Rs 1,000 each for the 2015 murder of Ongole Ephraim (35) in Dornala. The accused, Parisapogu Karna, Jaya Rao, Ananda Rao, John, Naresh, and Wilson, attacked Ephraim over a suspected link to the death of their brother, Parisapogu Daveedu.

The assault occurred on 6 September 2015, when Ephraim was beaten severely on the village outskirts. Despite being shifted to multiple hospitals, he succumbed to his injuries. Yerragondapalem Circle Inspector Ravi Kumar identified the accused through a detailed investigation, citing a 15-year-old family dispute as the motive.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar commended the investigative team, including Court Liaison Head Constable IV Srinivasa Rao, Dornala Constable P Nageswara Rao, and Tarlupadu Constable Lakshman Nayak, for collecting evidence that ensured the conviction through effective trial monitoring methods.