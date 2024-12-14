Vijay Paul shifted to Ongole for questioning

GUNTUR: Retired Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vijay Paul was transferred from Guntur sub-jail to Ongole police custody on Friday.

The move followed the Supreme Court’s dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea.

Paul was arrested by Prakasam police on November 26 after being summoned for questioning in a case linked to alleged custodial torture of K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, the current Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, during the YSRCP regime.

The Guntur court subsequently remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody on November 27.

The case against Paul stems from a complaint filed by Raju, alleging custodial torture during his detention in 2021. Nagarampalem police registered an FIR naming Paul, former CID chief PV Sunil Kumar, former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, Guntur Government Hospital Superintendent Dr Prabhavati, and YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Guntur District Special Court granted permission for Ongole police to take Paul into custody for two days.

Following a medical examination at the Guntur Government General Hospital, he was shifted to Ongole on Friday for further investigation.

Prakasam District Superintendent of Police R Damodar, appointed as the investigating officer, will interrogate Paul for two days.