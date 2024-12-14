Worker from Kuwait, wife held for Kadapa murder

KADAPA: Police arrested Anjaneya Prasad, his wife Chandrakala, and their accomplice Naveen in connection with the murder of Prasad’s relative Gattu Anjaneyulu in Obulavaripalle mandal in Annamayya district on Friday.

The incident occurred on December 7, 2024, when Anjaneyulu was fatally attacked with an iron rod while sleeping outside his home in Mangampet.

The arrests, announced by Rajampet Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N Sudhakar on Friday, followed a complaint by the victim’s son, Gattu Venkataramana.

The investigation revealed ongoing family disputes involving Chandrakala, her mother Ratnamma, and her sister Lakshmi, particularly over the upbringing of Chandrakala’s daughter.

Chandrakala had accused Anjaneyulu, her sister’s father-in-law, of inappropriate behaviour towards her daughter and urged her husband to act.

Prasad, who returned from Kuwait on December 5, plotted the murder with Naveen.

On the night of the crime, Prasad and Naveen attacked Anjaneyulu, causing fatal head injuries.

Prasad fled to Kuwait immediately after the murder, and Naveen was nowhere to be found. To mislead authorities, Prasad released a video accusing the police of misconduct, but investigators tracked his return to India and arrested him, Chandrakala and Naveen on December 12. Police seized their cell phones, passports, and the murder weapon.

Both Prasad and Chandrakala have been remanded to judicial custody, and further proceedings are underway.