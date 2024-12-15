Amaravati road infrastructure with 30-year vision: Minister Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MA&UD) P Narayana announced that the road infrastructure connecting Amaravati to national highways is being designed with a 30-year vision. Speaking after a four-hour inspection of several villages in the Capital region on Saturday, he assured that the planned roads would ensure seamless connectivity without causing inconvenience to the public. He urged residents whose properties may be affected to cooperate for the greater good of development.

The government has prioritised the extension of E11 and E13 roads to link Amaravati’s seed capital to National Highway No. 16, which connects Chennai and Kolkata. Designed by Lee Associates, the project aims to integrate these roads smoothly while minimising disruptions. Minister Narayana inspected the proposed routes in Mangalagiri, Navuluru, and Errabalem, and reviewed the ongoing Vijayawada West Bypass work passing through the capital region. He provided recommendations to the National Highways Authority (NHA) to accelerate progress. Narayana also acknowledged the contribution of farmers who voluntarily provided 34,000 acres of land for the capital in just 58 days.

Addressing challenges left by the previous YSRCP government, he stated, “We are now overcoming hurdles with a clear vision for Amaravati.” He announced that tenders worth Rs 22,000 crore had been approved, with another Rs 20,000 crore expected to gain approval at the upcoming Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting.

The road network spans 217 sq. km, with 16 east-west and 18 north-south roads. The E11 and E13 extensions, passing through forest land, aim to minimise private land impact. Designed for speeds of 80-100 km/h, the roads promise efficient travel.