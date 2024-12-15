AP’s clean energy policy set to attract investments

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of Norfund (Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund), NDB Bank, and Societe Generale, along with SAEL Managing Director Sukhbir Singh, met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday.

Taking to the social media platform X later, the Chief Minister posted that investments under AP’s landmark Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy were discussed in the meeting.

“We welcome investors to develop renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh to assist in India’s energy transition. SAEL also introduced its innovative waste-to-energy technology and we discussed collaboration to develop such projects in the State to utilise agri waste and augment farmer incomes,” he said.

In his social media post, Lokesh said they discussed SAEL’s upcoming 1200 MW project in AP, which is to be developed in two phases. “They will be commencing work on the first phase 600 MW project, one of the first projects to commence construction under our attractive integrated clean energy policy. We also discussed SAEL’s innovative waste-to-energy technology using agricultural waste and its use in Andhra Pradesh.”