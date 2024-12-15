Cancel pact with SECI, CPI secretary writes to CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna on Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, urging him to find ways to cancel the agreement for 7000 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

In the letter, he stated that when it was crystal clear from the reports of intelligence agencies in the USA that Adani Group bribed former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with Rs 1,750 crore for the energy agreement, and the latter accepted it, the government needs to take action to ensure transparency and justice to the people of the State.

He explained how the energy sector was pushed into the doldrums in the last five years under YSRCP regime, which translated into Rs 32,166 crore burden on power consumers. As solar energy is produced in Rajasthan for use in Andhra Pradesh, that State gets Rs 8,000 crore in tax revenue, but AP stands to lose due to the agreement, he pointed out.

Ramakrishna said on behalf of the CPI, he filed a petition in the High Court, questioning the SECI agreement, and the present Finance Minister P Keshav too petitioned the court on the same subject.