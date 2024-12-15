CM Chandrababu Naidu hails Dokiparru temple development

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Shree Bhu Sametha Venkateswara Swamy temple in Dokiparru village, Krishna district, on Saturday.

Temple founder trustees PV Krishna Reddy and his wife welcomed Naidu, who performed special pujas and reviewed the temple’s construction. He praised MEIL Managing Director Krishna Reddy for his efforts in the temple’s development.

Speaking to the media, Naidu highlighted the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, focused on eradicating poverty and fostering a better future for the next generations. He predicted India’s rise as a global leader by 2047, with Andhra Pradesh leading the nation.

Naidu called for simultaneous elections to prioritise development and urged industrialists, including Krishna Reddy, to support Below Poverty Line families through P4 initiatives and aid financial upliftment across mandals, villages, and districts, promoting collective responsibility for progress.