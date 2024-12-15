Cops rescue kidnapped 10-month-old boy in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: Prakasam police swiftly resolved a kidnapping case, rescuing a 10-month-old boy hours after receiving a complaint on Saturday. District SP AR Damodar handed the child over to his parents at his office that evening.

The boy’s parents, Pradeep and Urvasi, residents of Pragathi Nagar Colony in Ongole, originally from Odisha, lodged a complaint at Taluk police station around 3 pm on Friday. Urvasi had left her 10-month-old son in the care of Daya Mani, a domestic worker from a neighbouring house, while she went to take a bath. When she returned, she discovered both Daya Mani and her belongings were missing. Suspecting foul play, Urvasi informed her husband.

SP Damodar instructed Ongole Deputy SP R Srinivasa Rao to form five special teams to trace the child. The teams, led by inspectors from Ongole Town, Taluk, Rural, and Singarayakonda police stations, circulated photographs of the child and the suspect through WhatsApp groups, local police networks, and railway authorities. Acting on a lead, officers located the abandoned child in a mango orchard in Gudluru mandal. The suspects, Manikantha and Daya Mani, fled before police arrived.

SP Damodar commended the efforts of officials.