Former CJI urges Andhra Pradesh govt to withdraw policies discouraging edu in Telugu

KADAPA: Former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana appealed to the State government to withdraw policies discouraging education in Telugu. Speaking as chief guest at the ‘Telugu Vaibhavam’ programme held at the CP Brown Library in Kadapa on Saturday, he emphasised the need to preserve Telugu language.

Justice Ramana lauded CP Brown, a British official who dedicated his life to Telugu language by compiling an English-Telugu dictionary and bringing Vemana’s poems to light. He noted that Brown’s efforts made a lasting impact on Telugu literature and culture, and highlighted that the Brown family continues to contribute to the library’s development.

Expressing concern over UNESCO’s observation that Telugu is a vulnerable language, he called for collective efforts to protect it. Stressing the importance of education in Telugu, he dismissed misconceptions that studying in the language hinders career prospects. Drawing from his own experience, he shared that he studied in Telugu medium schools and rose to become the Chief Justice of India.

He emphasised that while learning other languages is necessary for employment, neglecting one’s mother tongue is unacceptable. He criticised the colonial-era Macaulay education system for diminishing native languages and reiterated that proficiency in any language begins with mastering one’s mother tongue.