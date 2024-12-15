Next polls in 2029 even if ONOE: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said next polls will be held in 2029 even if the ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) Bill, which allows for the conduct of simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and Assemblies of States and Union Territories, comes into effect. It may be pointed out that the Bill will be tabled in the lower house of Parliament on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons during an informal chat at the TDP headquarters, Naidu reiterated that his party has already extended support to the ONOE Bill. He accused the YSRCP of making baseless statements without any knowledge on the subject for political survival. He remarked that the YSRCP leaders have lost credibility and that they have become a laughing stock.

CM’s call to make efforts to realise Swarna Andhra Vision

Emphasising that the TDP-led NDA government in the State is stable, the Chief Minister underscored the need to raise awareness on the Swarna Andhra Vision-2047 document among people by discussing it in universities, colleges, schools and other public fora to ensure better future for generations to come.

“The success of Vision 2020 will be repeated in 2047. The present generation should know how Vision-2020 was realised so that everyone can witness the revolutionary changes by evaluating the conditions of the State in 1996 and 2020,” Naidu stressed.

Stating that there will be no scope for prolonged reviews, the Chief Minister announced that the next Collectors’ Conference will be held in question and answer mode as the agenda for the discussions will be sent to bureaucrats in advance. “Such practice will ensure proper use of time and enhance the interaction between Ministers and officials,” he observed.

Further, Naidu hoped that veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who is hospitalised due to ill health, recovers quickly.