Zero poverty society NTR’s dream, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that NTR is a legend who deserves the Bharat Ratna, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu remarked that giving the highest civilian award to NT Rama Rao - actor, TDP founder and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh - will be equivalent to paying a tribute to the nation.

Speaking as chief guest at the NTR Cine Vajrotsavam, held in Vijayawada to mark 75 years since the release of NTR’s debut film Mana Desam (1949), he highlighted the actor-politician’s unparalleled contributions to cinema and politics.

Describing NTR as the epitome of discipline and inspiration, the Chief Minister noted, “NTR’s visionary leadership laid the foundation for reforms such as the Asset Distribution Act for Girls, backward class reservations in ZP elections, mandal system, Rs 2 per kg rice scheme, pensions for the elderly, and legislative representation for women. These initiatives transformed governance 40 years ago.”

Naidu stated that he released the Swarna Andhra Vision-2047 document, inspired by NTR’s dream of achieving a zero poverty society.

Further, the TDP supremo said, “NTR’s devotional roles, including Sri Krishna, Rama, Shiva, and Venkateswara Swamy, showcased his dedication to authenticity. While portraying divine roles, NTR would sleep on the floor and abstain from eating non-vegetarian food. His unwavering discipline extended to his personal life and political career, where he worked tirelessly for the Telugu Desam Party, even at the cost of family time.”