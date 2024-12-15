Zero poverty society NTR’s dream, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that NTR is a legend who deserves the Bharat Ratna, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu remarked that giving the highest civilian award to NT Rama Rao - actor, TDP founder and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh - will be equivalent to paying a tribute to the nation.
Speaking as chief guest at the NTR Cine Vajrotsavam, held in Vijayawada to mark 75 years since the release of NTR’s debut film Mana Desam (1949), he highlighted the actor-politician’s unparalleled contributions to cinema and politics.
Describing NTR as the epitome of discipline and inspiration, the Chief Minister noted, “NTR’s visionary leadership laid the foundation for reforms such as the Asset Distribution Act for Girls, backward class reservations in ZP elections, mandal system, Rs 2 per kg rice scheme, pensions for the elderly, and legislative representation for women. These initiatives transformed governance 40 years ago.”
Naidu stated that he released the Swarna Andhra Vision-2047 document, inspired by NTR’s dream of achieving a zero poverty society.
Further, the TDP supremo said, “NTR’s devotional roles, including Sri Krishna, Rama, Shiva, and Venkateswara Swamy, showcased his dedication to authenticity. While portraying divine roles, NTR would sleep on the floor and abstain from eating non-vegetarian food. His unwavering discipline extended to his personal life and political career, where he worked tirelessly for the Telugu Desam Party, even at the cost of family time.”
The Chief Minister also applauded NTR’s role in fostering Telugu pride globally and uniting diverse political forces to form the National Front, cementing his legacy as a leader who reshaped Indian politics.
Former Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, who attended the event as the guest of honour, called upon the youth to emulate NTR’s discipline, perseverance, and hard work. “NTR was a towering figure in cinema and politics, whose charisma captivated millions. His administrative skills and unyielding fight against corruption remain benchmarks of excellence,” he said, urging schools to include NTR’s life as part of their curriculum.
The event saw the unveiling of two books based on NTR’s life. While Venkaiah Naidu released Tarakaramam -- a compilation of reflections from directors, producers, actors, and technicians who worked with NTR, alongside his personal views expressed on various occasions -- Chandrababu Naidu released NTR Cine Prasthanam and presented the first copy to 102-year-old Manadesam producer Krishnaveni.
Thousands of fans from both Telugu States attended the programme, organised by the ‘NTR Literature, Souvenir and Website Committee’, chaired by TDP political secretary and former MLC TD Janardhan.