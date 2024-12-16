Andhra Pradesh govt push for enabling hybrid work model

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Information Technology (IT) and Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy (4.0) for 2024-2029 aims to address critical gaps in physical, financial, and digital infrastructure, while driving large-scale employment in the State’s IT and GCC sectors. The policy focuses on developing co-working spaces and neighbourhood workspaces to foster work-life balance and improve employee productivity, with a view to capitalise on remote and hybrid work models. The initiative is expected to create significant employment opportunities, while attracting skilled professionals back to the State.

The policy’s medium-term goal is to expand IT infrastructure and leverage the growing trend of remote work, which has seen a surge post-COVID-19. In the long term, it aims to establish Andhra Pradesh as a hub for major global IT players, including ‘Fortune 500 computer software and information companies.’ Remote and hybrid work arrangements have grown significantly, with approximately 20% of job postings now offering such options, up from 0.9% in 2020. This shift highlights the importance of flexible workspaces, which the policy seeks to promote.

Additionally, the State government is launching the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) to support youth innovation and transform ideas into viable businesses. Co-working and neighbourhood workspaces are central to this vision, providing platforms for a skilled workforce, both local and returning, to thrive in a flexible work environment. Efftronics Systems Private Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) D Ramakrishna praised the policy, noting that it would help improve the work-life balance and talent retention in the State.